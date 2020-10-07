New claim about iPhone 13 notch! Here is the claim

A new claim has been made from IceUniverse regarding Apple’s 2021 iPhone 13 series. Accordingly, the iPhone 13 notch will be different than previous generations.

New claim about iPhone 13 notch!

While waiting for the iPhone 12 launch on October 13, new claims for the iPhone 13, which is expected to go on sale next year, have also started to emerge without slowing down. Rumor has it that the iPhone 13 will still have the notch we’ve been used to since the iPhone X. However, its size and screen space will be smaller.

The leaker also added rough drafts to show the change. It showed that instead of reducing the notch width, the height of the notch could be reduced and made less noticeable.

For a while, rumors have been circulating that the iPhone 12 series will come with a reduced notch rate, now it seems that this design change is pulled back to 2021. Still, the more reliable rumors also point to the 5.4-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ mini may be the only model to have a narrower notch due to its smaller screen size.

The first serious leak we saw about the iPhone 13 was suggested by screen analyst Ross Young that the iPhone 13 will be similar in size to the iPhone 12 and will have a 120 Hz ProMotion display, advanced camera sensors and 5G infrastructure with Wi-Fi 6 support.



