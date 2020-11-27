New claim about Huawei P50 series cameras!

We have told you recently that the Huawei P50 series and Kirin 9000 duo can appear before users. Today, we are confronting you with a new claim about the Huawei P50 series cameras.

Huawei is apparently pushing innovation with its upcoming flagship lineup.

Huawei P50 series may come with liquid lens camera technology!

According to a new claim, it has been suggested that Huawei’s P50 series will feature liquid-lens camera technology with a focus time of just milliseconds.

According to the report of the website MyDrivers, this new liquid lens technology will be mass produced and released next year. Moreover, liquid lenses will primarily be used for telephoto lenses. Huawei will also bring the related products to the users. In fact, the company has been known to work with liquid lens technology for a while.

It is worth noting that earlier this year, Huawei received a patent claiming that the P50 series will have a liquid lens camera array. Especially this liquid lens; It offers some advantages such as extremely fast focuses that can be balanced in just milliseconds, similar to a human eye with almost 100 percent accuracy.

To briefly explain the liquid lens technology; Generally, the lenses zoom and focus by adjusting the focal length between two fixed focal length lenses, while the liquid lens passes electricity through it to change the shape of the fluid to control imaging. This improves the time required to focus on a particular subject and can even aid optical image stabilization. If he succeeds in making the liquid lens technology more durable; Its reliability will also increase under abnormal conditions or after knocks or accidental drops.



