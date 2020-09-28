New chronology of Saturn’s moons

Researcher Samuel W. Bell developed a new chronology for the moons of Saturn that takes other data into account

In his most recent study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research Planets, scientist Samuel W. Bell, a research associate at the Institute of Planetary Sciences, explains that most studies that date the surfaces of the Moon or Mars are based on counting how many Impact craters have formed and the rate of craters is known, but on Saturn’s moons, the rate of craters is unknown.

But in the case of previous chronologies of the Saturn system, they have assumed that the craters on its moons are almost all from objects orbiting the Sun.

In this way, Bell maintains that if the impacts come only from objects in the solar orbit, the relative crater rate would be much higher the closer the moons are to Saturn, but he has managed to observe that the density of craters on the surfaces more ancient Mimas, Tethys, Dione, Rhea, and Iapetus are relatively similar.

Cornology provides information on the moons of Saturn

To which he explains that it would be too much of a coincidence that the ages of the oldest surfaces of each moon varied in the exact amounts necessary to produce very similar crater densities.

Which led him to the conclusion that the impactors are much more likely to actually come from objects orbiting Saturn, they could even be moons that would be too small to detect with current technology, indicating that there are many important implications. of this new chronology, according to Bell.

Under the assumption that all impactors orbit the Sun, the possibility that any of the moons is less than 4 billion years old is ruled out, however taking into account the impactors in orbit around Saturn itself, the moons could be younger, as has been suggested from astrometric observations of the orbital evolution of the tides.



