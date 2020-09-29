New Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for $ 50

The new Google Chromecast entered the catalog of major American retailers, such as The Home Depot and Walmart, before its official launch, which is scheduled to happen this Wednesday (30) during the Google Launch Night In event.

The Verge bought a copy at The Home Depot and, on its website, confirmed that the product is being sold without any hindrance. However, the receipt did not indicate the purchase of a Chromecast itself. That’s because, interestingly, the device is listed under the code name “Sabrina-Abbey Rock Candy”.

How much?

Important information about this device, such as its oval design and the launch of the first remote control for Chromecast, had already been revealed. However, advance sales show even more pertinent details.

The model that is in the showcases comes with a white finish and is compatible with Google TV (a renamed version of Android TV). And, most importantly, to purchase this streaming device, the user will have to pay U $ 49.99 (R $ 282.32 in direct conversion).

Official release

Soon, we will know more about the new Chromecast, which will be announced by Google at 2pm this Wednesday with other products – like the long-awaited Pixel 5. If you can’t keep up with Google Launch In, stay connected with us so you don’t miss out on anything!



