New Chromecast coming with Google TV becomes official

Google has also renewed the Chromecast, which has been on the market for seven years. The new Chromecast comes with a much desired innovation like a remote control. In addition, Google announced that the new Chromecast is running with brand new software.

The official name of the new device was determined as “Chromecast with Google TV”, that is “Chromecast with Google TV”. A UI layer written on Android TV running the new Chromecast has been named Google TV. In this way, Google is reinvigorating the TV-focused brand it once used in another way.

The overseas price of the new Chromecast with Google TV was set at $ 49.99 and the device was offered for sale in the USA. In fact, this device was available a few days ago at various Home Depot stores in the US. The device has three color options, gray, pink and blue. The device was also available for pre-order in several countries, including Germany, Australia, UK, France, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Canada.

The new Chromecast features Chromecast Ultra capabilities such as 4K HDR and Dolby Vision at up to 60 frames per second. It stays with the old in terms of form, again it appears as a small device connected directly to the back of the TV instead of a small box placed under the TV. It also continues to support Google Cast functions.

However, now that the new device runs the Google TV user interface on the Android TV, it has its own screen interface that can be navigated by remote control. This UI looks pretty standard for streaming boxes.

The remote control looks fine too. It is relatively small and uses both infrared and Bluetooth. There is a power button and volume keys to control your TV and sound system. There is also a login button. In this way, if automatic channel change is not possible with HDMI-CEC, you will hardly need another remote control to switch to Chromecast.

There is another very impressive button on the remote control: Netflix. Google didn’t give any details about the bargains that led to the placement of this button, but it seems highly likely that someone paid someone. This button is located next to the YouTube button and of course there is a Google Assistant button.

As for supported content, Google TV covers everything Android TV does and has custom integration for YouTube TV in use in the US. Google says other live TV providers will have equal access to the Live tab through the same API and have been in talks with some, including Sling.

Oddly enough, the new Chromecast can’t do the job the old Chromecast Ultra could. Stadia cannot play their games. This is a strange shortcoming, and if there were technical details that prevented it, they should have been resolved by the time the product is released. Instead, Google noted that Stadia will be available in the first half of 2021.



