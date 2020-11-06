New character to join the 17th season of the series

ABC is slated to premiere season 17 of the longest-running medical drama of all time on television, Grey’s Anatomy, after the long wait that has kept fans eager.

As is known to fans, production on the new Grey’s Anatomy was halted in March as a result of the lockdown generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, the cast and crew of the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy took a mandatory break in order to avoid any risk of infection on the film set.

However, in early September the team returned to the set to shoot the sizzling scenes for the upcoming episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 17, which will premiere on November 12 on ABC.

The return of Grey’s Anatomy is imminent, and when the drama hits the seventeenth season fans will see a new face joining the Gray Sloan members, as actress Mackenzie Marsh, who was on the television show Jane. the Virgin, was included in the cast of the new installment of the series.

According to the digital entertainment magazine Deadline, Marsh will play Val Ashton, a smart woman with a great sense of humor but extremely lonely. Val works in publishing and not in medicine, so it’s not sure what her role will be on Grey’s Anatomy specifically.



