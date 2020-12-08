New character coming to police drama

The CBS network premiered on November 17 the second season of the FBI police drama: Most Wanted, after several months of waiting.

As fans know, production on the second installment of FBI: Most Wanted was halted in March as a result of the lockdown generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

In September, the crew and cast returned to the film set, in order to shoot the scenes for the new episodes of the current installment of FBI: Most Wanted.

Fans of FBI: Most Wanted will soon welcome beloved Amy Carlson as bounty hunter Jackie Ward in the new episodes.

Remember that Carlson, played nurse Linda Reagan who was married to Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) in Blue Bloods.

In the FBI spinoff series Most Wanted, Jackie Ward portrays a tough, resourceful and unflappable woman, “and says:

“I hope my Blue Bloods fans will tune in; they will be pleasantly surprised.”

Amy Carlson, will appear in her first episode of the FBI: Most Wanted tells us her recurring role of Jackie, this Tuesday, December 8.



