New changes for Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho

The producers of the K-Drama Start-Up, starring Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na, recently released a preview of episode 13 that shows some hints of the change the characters experienced.

The plot will have a time jump of approximately three years after what happened in the last chapter and will show what happened after the crisis that separated Seo Dal Mi (Suzy) and Nam Joo Hyuk (Nam Do San).

The clip shows some scenes about what happened with Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) and his fellow SamSan Tech, Kim Yong San (Kim Do Wan) and Lee Chul San (Yoo Soo Bin), who turned into successful Silicon engineers. Valley.

Also featured is Seo Dal Mi, whose images cause interest about what happened to her projects, after being forced to join her sister and rival Won In Jae (Kang Han Na).

However, one of the biggest unknowns for Start-Up fans is what happened to one of the most popular characters in K-Drama, SH Venture Capital senior team leader Han Ji Pyung (Kim Seon Ho ).

The Clip suggests that the relationship with Seo Dal Mi has become closer and that the handsome actor presents a less cold and more friendly image. Everything indicates that although Ji Pyung is still very successful, the experiences he faced 3 years ago made him change.



