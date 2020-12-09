New Call of Duty Warzone Map Appears

The new map, which will come to Call of Duty Warzone, has emerged with the shared promotional video.Along with the trailer that Treyarch has released for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, the new Call of Duty Warzone map has also been unveiled.

In the promotional video published, it is stated that the first season of CoD: Black Ops Cold War will begin on December 16, 2020. However, Black Ops Cold War, which will be included in Warzone, is also expected to bring a new map with it.

While the update to be released for CoD: Warzone on December 16 is eagerly awaited, Treyarch recently released an official promotional video for the first season of Black Ops Cold War. In the promotional video published, it is stated that KGB operator Vikhor Stitch Kuzmin will be included in the game. Along with this, the promotional video released also includes Rebirth, where we question Stitch in the original game. It is believed that this island will be the new Warzone map that will be included in the game.

For now, no official announcement has been made on how Rebirth Island will be included in the game. However, according to information shared by sources close to the producer firm, it is estimated that this map will be included in Warzone with new content.

It should be noted that, apart from this recently released promotional video, the details of the first season of Black Ops Cold War are not disclosed for now. If you wish, let’s leave you alone with the promotional video published for Black Ops Cold War without further ado.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Trailer



