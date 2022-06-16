New Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Story video dedicated to the 4th Season

The content of the third season available to Activision and Sledgehammer Games players in Call of Duty: Vanguard was relatively sparse; most of the most interesting new additions of the season were introduced in the popular spin-off of the royal battle of Call of Duty: Warzone, while the most recent main game received a little more than two new multiplayer maps and extremely controversial operator skin on the theme of Godzilla. This trend may change in the upcoming 4th season of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the opening video of which has just debuted.

A short cut scene shows a skirmish between forces led by Arthur Kingsley, who was featured in the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign, and Carver the Butcher, a character who became more recognizable thanks to the content after the launch of the game. Although few players are likely to follow the plot elements of the seasonal updates of Call of Duty: Vanguard, fans quickly noticed problems with the trailer. In particular, Kingsley and the Butcher engage in a firefight in a clearing, but despite the fact that they cannot be more than two dozen yards apart from each other, neither squad manages to make a single shot.

Of course, the introductory video is not what Call of Duty: Vanguard fans are playing the game for. While the Season 4 video offers very little information about the new content — except perhaps the fact that Carver the Butcher can act as a game operator — the second trailer uploaded to the official Call of Duty channel on YouTube offers a preview of Fortune’s Keep. , a new island to be added to the Call of Duty: Warzone caldera map.

However, the most important news about the upcoming fourth major update of Call of Duty: Vanguard is related to the zombie component in the game. In the third season, zombies were completely ignored, except for the addition of several new weapons, and there were rumors that Treyarch may have either completely abandoned this mode, or decided to move away from game modes based on goals that he previously prioritized. Indeed, the latter turned out to be true, since in season 4 a traditional roundabout map in the form of Shi No Numa will be added.

The inherited Call of Duty Zombies map, which was first introduced back in Call of Duty: World at War 2008, Shi No Numa also played a role in the zombie mode of Call of Duty: Vanguard. However, starting on June 22, along with the rest of Season 4 content, players will be able to explore a completely updated map with new areas, weapons, quests and Easter eggs. Overall, post-release content for Call of Duty: Vanguard is still a bit sparse, although it will at least be a boon for zombie fans.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.