New Budget Phone with 5,000 mAh Battery from Motorola

Motorola today unveiled three new phones it is preparing to go on sale very soon. Despite being the lowest performance model among these three new phones that are members of the Moto G series, the phone that attracts attention with its low price and powerful battery was the Moto G Play 2021.

Moto G Play 2021, which seems to please those who are looking for an affordable smartphone for standard daily use, especially with its price, also draws attention with its 5,000 mAh battery.

Low camera features, the design line we are used to:

As we mentioned above, the Moto G Play 2021 has the lowest specs among the three new phones introduced. The camera setup of the phone, which comes with a dual camera design on the back, is positioned square in the middle. Just below the camera is a fingerprint reader sensor.

The Moto G Play 2021 has a 13 MP main camera, 2 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP front camera. The phone, measuring 166.6 x 76 x 9.4 mm and weighing 204 grams, is available in two different colors; ‘Misty Blue and Flash Gray’

The Moto G Play 2021, which will come before its buyers with Android 10, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and comes with 3 GB of RAM. The storage space of the phone offers 32 GB and microSD support up to 512 GB.

Features of Moto G Play 2021:

Display: 6.5 inch IPS LCD, HD + resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Rear Camera: 13 MP (f / 2.0) main camera, 2 MP (f / 2.4) depth sensor,

Front Camera: 5 MP (f / 2.2)

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Connection: Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE

Operating System: Android 10

Color options: Misty Blue and Flash Gray

Size: 166.6 x 76 x 9.4mm

Weight: 204 grams

Price of Moto G Play 2021:

The Motorola Moto G Play 2021 is available for pre-order in the US and will begin on January 14th. The price of the phone is $ 169.99. However, there is no information about whether the phone will go on sale in our country.