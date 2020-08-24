New BTS clip watch record in 24 hours

BTS, a K-pop group that has even won a special edition of the Galaxy S20 +, has set a new record for YouTube views. The new clip released by the South Koreans is now the video published on the platform that accumulated the most hits in just 24 hours.

Released on August 21, 2020, the clip for the song “Dynamite” reached 101.1 million views in one day. He leaves the now second place quite distant: “How You Like That”, from South Korean blackpink, who had owned the position for two months.

BTS himself has already held that lead a few times, including in April 2019 with the single “Boy With Luv”, seen 74.6 million times in the first 24 hours after debuting.

And that wasn’t even the only record beat – according to Variety, the “Dynamite” video was also the biggest scheduled debut for a video on the platform, with over 3 million simultaneous views during the first screening.

Music clips dominate the list of most viewed videos in that time frame on YouTube. In addition to BTS (five appearances) and Blackpink (two appearances), the current top 10 in this category also features Taylor Swift (two videos) and Ariana Grande (one video).



