New bold image of Jenny from India surprises fans of the 90-day-old groom

Former star of the TV series “90 days of the groom” Jenny Slatten shocked fans by wearing a short revealing dress that exposed her legs. Viewers first met the 64-year-old girl in the first season of the TV series “Bride for 90 Days: Another Way”, where she appeared with her current husband Sumit Singh. The couple’s relationship began on social media when Jenny’s Indian beau caught her using a fake account. One thing led to another, and the couple fell in love, marking the beginning of their relationship. Over the years, Jenny and Sumit have appeared in different seasons and told the audience their dramatic story.

Jenny and Sumit are best known for their culturally diverse relationship with many issues, such as their 30-year age difference. However, most viewers of the 90-day groom may remember this duet, so it is their communication with Sumit’s parents, Anil and Sadna Singh. Jenny’s mother-in-law never accepted her as her daughter-in-law because of her age and Western thinking. Moreover, they tried several times to break off their son’s relationship. Fortunately, Jenny’s devotion to her love has stood the test of time, as the couple got married in the season 3 finale of “The 90-Day Groom: The Other Way.”

Related: The 90-Day Groom: Jenny Slatten’s Worst Fashion Disasters After Losing Weight

After the wedding, Jenny and Sumit traveled around India and lived their best life. However, sometimes their posts attract negative attention for various reasons. Recently, a native of Palm Springs shared a photo on Facebook in which she is dressed in a bright orange dress and shows off her long legs. After seeing Jenny’s revealing dress, some viewers of 90 Day Fiancé called her too revealing in accordance with Indian culture. A Facebook user wrote: “Where are you [so in the original] pants.” Another user chimed in: “Ugly dress, sorry, Jenny.”

While the popular cast of 90 Day Fiancé explained that she was wearing shorts under the dress, some critics still considered her outfit “quite risky for India!” Fortunately, many fans came to Jenny’s aid and supported her for rocking the dress and being positive. “Many women here want to look as beautiful [and] young as you,” the fan wrote, asking Jenny to continue in the same spirit. Another fan commented: “I love what Jenny is wearing on you [sic], and you don’t need anything, your [sic] is beautiful.” adding that people who have problems with Jenny’s appearance should “shut up!!!” Several subscribers also gave the reality TV star beauty tips, stating that she could use vitamin D, to which Jenny charmingly replied: “You mean the tan.”

Since Jenny mostly wears traditional Indian outfits on the show and online, fans were caught off guard when they saw her wearing a short dress revealing her toned legs. It also seems that she was on a date with Sumit and decided to dress boldly for a special occasion. While some fans may believe that the culture of the Asian nation does not allow women to wear Western clothes, women often wear revealing outfits, especially in the capital cities of India. Despite the harsh comments from fans, it’s nice to see that the star of the series “90-day groom” remains calm.