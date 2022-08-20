New BlackPink Song Breaks Records

The famous K-Pop group Blackpink has broken the record for the most viewed music video in 2022 with its new song.

A LOT OF VIEWS IN 24 HOURS

The song “pink poison”, recently released by the band, became the video that received the most views in 24 hours in 2022.

The clip, which includes animated dance choreographies, scored 86.2 million views in one day. The song has gained 100 million views in 30 hours.

“Pink Poison”, released from the band’s new album “Born Pink”, became the 4th most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours with this record.

K-POP — TOP MOST VIEWED

The main name is BTS, it is also a K—Pop group. The songs of the group “Butter” and “Dynamite” entered the top 2.

3rd place – the song BlackPink, As You Like It.