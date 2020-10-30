New Billie Eilish song and when will it be released?

Billie Eilish has announced that she will release a new song next month, but when exactly will it come out?

Billie Eilish’s first album was incredibly popular and won awards around the world. Since then, he has shown a lot of new music, including a new album and a new single. Recently, you said that a new song would be released very soon, but when will it come out?

Unfortunately, that information is currently unknown, as Billie has published very little information about it. However, the singer has revealed an estimated date of when this song would come out and some information about the ‘atmosphere’ of it.

When asked in an Instagram Q&A about the new song, the singer revealed that it would be coming out in November, which means that only a few weeks separate fans from knowing this new topic.

Billie Eilish reveals the ‘vibe’ of her new song

A fan, trying to get as much information from the star as possible, asked him what color would be a fair representation of the new song. While it’s a bit of an odd question, this is a good way to find out with Billie the mood of the song.

Billie Elish, in response, posted an orange-brown color. This color usually represents fall, which means that the new theme could be a cozy and tender song. However, it may be, instead, that Billie chose a color she enjoys to mislead her fans.

On the other hand, as we have informed you in Somagnews, the singer has been working on a new album. However, this will only be released when Billie Elish is able to tour, which means restrictions will need to be lifted first.



