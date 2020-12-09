New battery for electric cars recharges 80% in 15 minutes

Batteries for electric cars are still more news than the vehicles that use them: they are too expensive, do not exist in the market for replacement or even discharge in a few days – in addition to taking a long time to be recharged, in comparison with cars that use combustion engines. QuantumScape, it seems, has the solution for this: a battery that completes 80% of its charge in just 15 minutes.

“Today’s batteries are not competitive. They have no energy density to reach the required range nor can they be recharged quickly. Today’s best batteries take about an hour to charge, and it is obviously easy to refuel a gasoline car within a maximum of ten minutes, ”said the company’s founder and CEO, Jagdeep Singh.

The tests released last Tuesday (8) revealed that QuantumScape was able to produce a solid-state lithium metal battery that can be recharged quickly, in addition to having an estimated life of 12 years with the normal use of an autonomous electric vehicle about 480 kilometers or more, working better than those on the market in sub-zero temperatures.

Weight advice

QuantumScape today has on its board of directors former Tesla executives JB Straubel and SolarCity Brad Buss, as well as Juergen Leohold and Frank Blome, both currently at Volkswagen (the German automaker recently made an investment of $ 380 million in the company).

“The market share of electric batteries should go beyond 2%, due to the increase in the number of electric vehicles on the roads, and this will not happen until the batteries are at the same level or better than the internal combustion engines”, said Singh.

According to him, the cost of a battery today is not reflected in its durability, which is much less than that of the car itself. “What is expected is a battery made with non-oxidizable materials that is safe and durable”.



