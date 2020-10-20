New Batmobile is seen behind the scenes of season 2

A new behind-the-scenes photo of Batwoman’s 2nd season, from The CW, caught the public’s attention by showing a new Batmobile. The characteristic vehicle of the heroine has been completely redesigned for the new wave of episodes, also with some details more consistent with the changes undergone in the series as a whole.

In the photos, it is also possible to see the actress Javicia Leslie wearing the new uniform of the title character, which had previously been disclosed. Filming of Batwoman has resumed in recent weeks, after the long definition of some important issues within the production.

Check out the images shared by Twitter:

Batwoman was initially starred by Ruby Rose, who left the series after the conclusion of season 1. With the new lineup, the screenwriters looked for mechanisms that could leave the story more quickly, differentiate the actresses and also explain the changes that occurred in the cast.

For now, with Batwoman’s new look and new name, there are some suspicions raised by fans, such as the fact that Javicia Leslie’s character is disguised by the new identity – something very consistent with the original comics.

It is also worth remembering that the second season of Batwoman will have the actor Alex Morf. He will play the villain Victor Zsasz in the new episodes.

According to what has been released so far, the character is described as a skilled man and with “unpredictable energy”. Morf, even, is familiar with this universe, since he already played gang leader Sykes in the final season of Gotham, on the same station.

All these new features are unmissable for the new Batwoman season, which is expected to debut sometime in 2021 on The CW.



