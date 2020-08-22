New Batman game: Gotham Knights coming out next year

Gotham Knights will be released sometime in 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Today during DC’s FanDome online event, Warner Bros. Montreal finally revealed Gotham Knights, the next great Batman game that was previously rumored and mocked. It will be released next year.

After Batman’s apparent death, a group of heroes step up to fill the void left by Batman’s absence. The group of heroes consists of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin.

Gotham Knights is being developed by WB Games Montreal. The last game from the studio was Batman: Arkham Origins, a prequel to the Batman: Arkham games developed by Rocksteady.

What is Gotham Knights about?

In gameplay footage also released today, we see Batgirl taking on Mr. Freeze and fighting various goons. The full game can be played alone or in two-player co-op. This is how WB Games describes the game, which is very much like a kind of game as a service setup.

In Gotham Knights, players can explore Gotham’s open-world action and patrol the dark streets of the city’s five distinct boroughs using a variety of traversal skills and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. As Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin progress, their distinctive gameplay abilities will evolve, along with a growing arsenal of weapons and gear.

Gotham Knights is due out sometime in 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.



