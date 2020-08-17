New Batman characters on the way for Fortnite players

The names of Fortnite and Epic Games are currently associated with tensions in app stores. However, Epic Games continues to work to bring new content to platforms where the game is still accessible. Fortnite players will meet with the Joker and Poison Ivy characters they know Batman in line with these studies.

The “Last Laugh” package, which will add Joker and Poison Ivy to the game, will be released on November 17th. This pack will bring back Midas with the “Midas Rex” costume. It will also be possible to find other Joker-themed extras in the pack.

The package will come with 1000 V-Buck. Epic will also share details on how to buy the package on mobile and PC in the upcoming period. Although the current troubles with Apple and Google seem to make the job of players on mobile devices a little difficult, it is possible that these problems will be solved by November 17th.

Fortnite players met Batman and Catwoman in September of last year. Harley Quinn, one of Gotham’s first residents, was also added to the game in February. Although it is not known whether this cooperation between DC Comics and Epic Games will continue, it can be said that the new additions will also please the players.



