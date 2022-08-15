New Avatar: The Last Airbender Game Apparently Leaked by Amazon

Despite the fact that the “Legend of Korra” ended back in 2014, the “Avatar: The Legend of Aang” franchise is still alive and well in the hearts of many fans. In fact, so much so that it seems that new Avatar movies are in development, and there are several games related to the franchise. In fact, a mobile role-playing game called Avatar: Generations has recently been released in some territories.

However, it doesn’t seem to be the only game Avatar fans have: The Last Airbender will be received this year. Not to confuse them, it seems that a new unannounced game in the franchise will be released later this year. Its size and scale are unknown, but for many fans it may well turn out to be one of their personal most anticipated games of 2022 after the official announcement.

RELATED: Avatar: The Last Fan of Airbender Creates an Incredible Temple of Air in Unreal Engine 5

According to VGC, the new listing on Amazon Japan describes in detail the currently unannounced game, which takes place in the world of Avatar, although details about its content are not available. It seems to be called “Avatar: The Last Airbender: In Search of Balance,” which suggests that the action takes place during the main show, and it should be released on PS4 and PS5 on November 8th. This is the same release date as Skull and Bones, and it’s the day before God of War Ragnarok. Generally speaking, now is not the best time to release a new game, but nostalgia sells. In any case, Avatar will not become their direct competitor.

In addition, the listing states that the publisher is GameMill Entertainment, which focuses on licensed intellectual property. Perhaps the most famous of his recent releases is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, but since it hasn’t received very good reviews, this may not be the biggest vote of confidence in the upcoming Avatar game.: The Last Airbender. Of course, no one should judge the game by the cover, and in its current form, fans don’t even have that.

However, considering that this Avatar game: The Last Airbender is due out in a few months, it’s not surprising that GameMill will announce it relatively soon. It may not be the biggest release of the year, but if all goes well, many fans of the franchise may well flock to this upcoming release. Only time will tell in the end.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Quest for Balance is released on November 8 on PS4 and PS5.