New Asus ROG Phone 4 leak reveals battery capacity

Official posts for the Asus ROG Phone 4 started some time ago. The Taiwanese manufacturer has not provided information on the features of the phone for now. However, the Chinese sensor Digital Chat Station shared some information about the Asus ROG Phone 4.

Accordingly, ROG Phone 4 has a double-cell battery with a capacity of 6000 mAh. It is stated that this battery will have 60W or 65W fast charging support.

Asus’ device with model number I005DA, thought to be the ROG Phone 4, was also approved by China’s certification board 3C. It is stated here that the phone has 65W charging speed and 5G support.

The same device had passed the Geekbench benchmark test a while ago. This test result showed the presence of Android 11, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 8 GB RAM capacity.

New details about the Asus ROG Phone 4 are expected to come to light in the coming period.