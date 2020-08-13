New arcade machine with 50 retro games for $ 500

The machine will hit the market this year with a 17-inch screen in 4: 3 format and fifty classic titles from the company.
SNK Corporation has announced NeoGeo MVSX, an arcade machine that recreates classic arcade booths with a total of 50 pre-installed video games. The product, developed in collaboration with the GStone Group, will arrive in North America this November with 10 languages included and a total price that can go up to $ 500.
In the absence of knowing if a distribution to the international market will be established, NeoGeo MVSX will have both the MVS arcade versions and the domestic AES versions of all the games included; to highlight, deliveries of The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, Samurai Shodown, Art of Fighting, Metal Slug and many more. The cab chassis will be accompanied by a 17-inch diagonal LCD screen in 4: 3 format; support for up to two players, each with its own map of commands and joysticks and other details that will replicate the classic machines of the time.
As of September the reserves will be opened, while in November the units will begin to be dispatched under the UNICO group, to which GStone belongs.
The price of NeoGeo MVSX will be $ 449, although if we get the bottom bracket (99.99 euros separately) of 80 centimeters high, the machine will stop being bartop and will become a traditional arcade. In that case, the set will have a price of 499 dollars, for lack of knowing the equivalences in European territories with the euro.
Complete list of 50 games included in NeoGeo MVSX
- 3 Count Bout
- Art of Fighting
- The Path of the Warrior: Art of Fighting 3
- Baseball stars
- Fatal Fury
- Fatal Fury 2
- Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final Victory
- Fatal Fury Special
- Football frenzy
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- King of Fighters 94
- King of Fighters 95
- King of Fighters 96
- King of Fighters 97
- King of Fighters 98
- King of Fighters 99
- King of Fighters 2000
- King of Fighters 2001
- King of Fighters 2002
- King of Fighters 2003
- Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle
- Magician lord
- Metal slug
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug 4
- Metal Slug 5
- Metal Slug X Real Bout Fatal Fury
- Real Bout Special
- Real Bout Fatal Fury 2
- Samurai shodown
- Samurai Shodown II
- Samurai Shodown III
- Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge
- Samurai Shodown V
- Samurai Shodown V Special
- Savage reign
- Sengoku
- Sengoku 2
- Sengoku 3
- Shock troopers
- Super sidekicks
- The last blade
- The Last Blade 2
- Top Players Golf
- World heroes
- World heroes 2
- World Heroes 2 Jet
- World Heroes Perfect