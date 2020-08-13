New arcade machine with 50 retro games for $ 500

The machine will hit the market this year with a 17-inch screen in 4: 3 format and fifty classic titles from the company.

SNK Corporation has announced NeoGeo MVSX, an arcade machine that recreates classic arcade booths with a total of 50 pre-installed video games. The product, developed in collaboration with the GStone Group, will arrive in North America this November with 10 languages ​​included and a total price that can go up to $ 500.

In the absence of knowing if a distribution to the international market will be established, NeoGeo MVSX will have both the MVS arcade versions and the domestic AES versions of all the games included; to highlight, deliveries of The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, Samurai Shodown, Art of Fighting, Metal Slug and many more. The cab chassis will be accompanied by a 17-inch diagonal LCD screen in 4: 3 format; support for up to two players, each with its own map of commands and joysticks and other details that will replicate the classic machines of the time.

As of September the reserves will be opened, while in November the units will begin to be dispatched under the UNICO group, to which GStone belongs.

The price of NeoGeo MVSX will be $ 449, although if we get the bottom bracket (99.99 euros separately) of 80 centimeters high, the machine will stop being bartop and will become a traditional arcade. In that case, the set will have a price of 499 dollars, for lack of knowing the equivalences in European territories with the euro.

Complete list of 50 games included in NeoGeo MVSX

3 Count Bout

Art of Fighting

The Path of the Warrior: Art of Fighting 3

Baseball stars

Fatal Fury

Fatal Fury 2

Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final Victory

Fatal Fury Special

Football frenzy

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

King of Fighters 94

King of Fighters 95

King of Fighters 96

King of Fighters 97

King of Fighters 98

King of Fighters 99

King of Fighters 2000

King of Fighters 2001

King of Fighters 2002

King of Fighters 2003

Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle

Magician lord

Metal slug

Metal Slug 2

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug 4

Metal Slug 5

Metal Slug X Real Bout Fatal Fury

Real Bout Special

Real Bout Fatal Fury 2

Samurai shodown

Samurai Shodown II

Samurai Shodown III

Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge

Samurai Shodown V

Samurai Shodown V Special

Savage reign

Sengoku

Sengoku 2

Sengoku 3

Shock troopers

Super sidekicks

The last blade

The Last Blade 2

Top Players Golf

World heroes

World heroes 2

World Heroes 2 Jet

World Heroes Perfect



