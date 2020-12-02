New aquatic animal species recognized based on videos

On Monday (30), the Science Alert website released images of a marine animal, which is the first species recognized by the National Administration of Oceans and Atmosphere (NOAA), based exclusively on high definition video images. caught on the ocean floor.

The gelatinous creature called Duobrachium sparksae is a ctenophore, phylum of which sea carambolas and comb jellyfish are a part. The animal was first filmed by a camera placed on the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) during a dive off the coast of Puerto Rico.

The first sighting of the aquatic animal

Eye contact with the singular creature occurred in mid-2015, at a depth of 3,800 meters. Two later meetings with the new ctenophore also took place on the same occasion.

The reason for the recognition to be carried out just five years later is due to the way in which it occurred: based only on video evidence, with no possibility of a physical examination to be evaluated by specialists. For this, they used the ROV images in very high definition, which allowed the analysis of millimeter aspects of the specimen’s gelatinous body.

One of the evaluators, marine biologist Allen Collins of NOAA, acknowledged that, in the absence of a laboratory microscope, the video was able to provide sufficient information to understand the aquatic animal’s morphology, such as reproductive parts and other aspects.



