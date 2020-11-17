New apps for Microsoft Teams users

Those using the Microsoft Teams corporate communication and collaboration platform will now be able to benefit from some new applications, including Asana, during conversations.

Teams conversations were limited to chat and channel communications. However, it will now be possible to integrate 20 applications into conversations. For example, during a Teams meeting, a project created in Asana can be discussed and edited.

According to the statement made by Microsoft, the number of applications in the Teams App Store has exceeded 700 with the new applications.

Microsoft’s tool called Power Platform can now be accessed via Teams. Power Platform offers low-code tools for users to develop applications, chat bots and workflows. The Power Apps application to be placed in Teams will function as a kind of studio.

The Power Automate application to be added to Teams will allow designing workflows. In addition, it will be easier for users to automatically handle routine tasks by creating templates. Power Virtual Agents and Dataverse applications will also meet with Teams users.

Microsoft Teams is currently used by 115 million people every day. This number is twice as high as six months ago. Slack, which initially came out as a rival to Slack, also rivaled Google Meet and Zoom with its video conferencing features during the pandemic.



