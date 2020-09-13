New Apple Watch could be launched in new color

And the Apple event is approaching: next Tuesday (15) Apple should make official new iPads and Apple Watch, possibly leaving iPhones for a second time.

Some rumors have already prepared us for big news involving Apple’s smart watches. For example, the Cupertino giant is expected to present a successor to the Apple Watch Series 3, still without an ECG feature. However, the Series 6 would also be present, maintaining innovations such as the electrocardiogram and also the screen function always active.

On the other hand, Apple can rename the watches to Apple Watch and Apple Watch Pro, respectively.

Another piece of information that comes from the reliable leaker “L0vetodream” also realizes that the watches may be given a new color. Currently, the Watch is offered in gold, silver, space silver (aluminum version), space black, titanium and ceramic finishes.

The possibility of a new finish may be linked to another rumor that realized that Apple would start offering the Apple Watch with a plastic finish, which would allow it to work with a wider range of colors. This type of finish, however, makes more sense for the successor to the Series 3, which promises to be a simpler product.

Finally, the leaker realizes that the pre-sale of the watches would start on the same day of the event, September 15th.

If he is right we will know in 48 hours: here at TudoCelular you will check our coverage of the Apple event, which in addition to watches should also show the iPad Air 4. And who knows, more surprises.



