New Apple Watch 6 and SE: prices, release dates

We planted ourselves in the middle of September 15, a date more than indicated by all fans of the bitten apple to get to know their new products. Apple has staged its new Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, the company’s new wearables that repeat in design, but brings news outside and inside. Keep reading that we tell you.

New Apple Watch Series 6

Apple returns to the fray with one of the best accessories for iPhone, although since the last generation it is capable of making calls by itself. The Apple Watch Series 6 is made with a 100% recycled aluminum chassis.

Apple has also announced that the Apple Watch Series 6 incorporates a new Apple Silicon chip called S6, based on the A13 Bionic, 20% faster than the previous generation, will be the brain of the watch and responsible for improving the operation of the screen always on, the altimeter of the watch in real time, and the oxygen saturation from the wrist itself in seconds.

In addition, the 6 series of Apple watches include the U1 chip and ultra-wideband antennas, which will allow short-range wireless location to support new experiences, such as next-generation digital car keys. It will also charge quickly in less than an hour and a half, and battery performance has been optimized.

Its Retina screen ‘Always-no-Display’ according to the company will not turn off completely, but will dim when you do not need it. Improvement in this new generation by allowing it to be always on with 2.5 times more brightness. Also, now the altimeter will always be active.



