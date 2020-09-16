New Apple Watch 6 and SE: prices, release dates

We planted ourselves in the middle of September 15, a date more than indicated by all fans of the bitten apple to know their new products. Apple has staged its new Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, the company’s new wearables that repeat in design, but brings new features outside and inside. Keep reading that we tell you.

New Apple Watch Series 6

Apple returns to the fray with one of the best accessories for iPhone, although from the last generation it is capable of making calls by itself. The Apple Watch Series 6 is made with a 100% recycled aluminum chassis.

Apple has also announced that the Apple Watch Series 6 incorporates a new Apple Silicon chip called S6, based on the A13 Bionic, 20% faster than the previous generation, will be the brain of the watch and responsible for improving the operation of the screen always on, the altimeter of the watch in real time, and the oxygen saturation from the wrist itself in seconds.

In addition, the 6 series of Apple watches include the U1 chip and ultra-wideband antennas, which will allow short-range wireless location to support new experiences, such as next-generation digital car keys. It will also charge quickly in less than an hour and a half, and battery performance has been optimized.

Its Retina screen ‘Always-no-Display’ according to the company will not turn off completely, but will dim when you do not need it. Improvement in this new generation by allowing it to be always on with 2.5 times more brightness. Also, now the altimeter will always be active.

With news related to Covid-19

Of the most outstanding functions of the Apple Watch, thanks to the ECG app -available with the latest versions of iOS and watchOS from the Apple Watch Series 4 and not recommended for people under 22 years old-, you can check your heart rate at any time.

Now it also has improvements related to the times we live with the Covid-19, oxygen meter (SpO2), the Series 6 has a new red light rear sensor, it measures both on user demand through its own app, and automatically throughout the day, including when the user sleeps. The new studies that include this new sensor in their methodology integrate research on asthma, heart failure or COVID.



