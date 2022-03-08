New Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display Announced: Here’s the Price and Specifications

Apple’s new computer, Mac Studio, and its new display, Studio Display, were officially announced at the Apple EBIL event. Here are the technical specifications of Mac Studio and Studio Display.

The new Apple Mac Studio computer, which Apple users have been eagerly waiting for, has been officially announced. The powerful Mac Studio, which has the M1 Ultra chip that Apple has just introduced, also introduced the Apple Studio Display, which offers a large and delicious view, together with the Mac Studio.

We have compiled the technical and design features of Apple’s new monster, Mac Studio, and its aide Studio Display, below, let’s take a look together.

Apple Mac Studio

Despite having such a small design, the new Apple Mac Studio has huge power thanks to the bomb-like M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips. Apple says the Mac Studio is the first computer to pack this much power into such a compact design.

Measuring 7.7 inches wide and 3.7 inches long, this tiny Apple Studio is designed to handle temperature control well. The heat in the center is vented out through the large grilles at the back in the form of air and makes as little noise as possible.

Mac Studio, which has 4 Thunderbolt 4 inputs, 2 USB-A inputs, 1 HDMI input and Pro 3.5 mm jack input, has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 technologies built-in. Apple Mac Studio has two different models that contain M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips.

If you choose the model with the M1 Max chip, you get two USB-C ports on the front, and if you choose the M1 Ultra, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The model with the M1 Max has 2.5 times faster performance than the Mac Pro. The model with the M1 Ultra is much better. Processor performance is 3.8 times faster than Mac Pro.

You can find the technical specifications of the M1 Max and M1 Ultra here.

Apple Studio Display

Of course, such a classy computer also needs a classy monitor. Along with the Mac Studio, Apple also introduced its screen, the Studio Display. Studio Display, which can be adjusted in height and tilt, is 27 inches in size and can be tilted up to 30 degrees. The TrueTone supported display has 14.7 million pixels, 5K retina, anti-reflective and nano-texture glass features.

The monitor has the A13 Bionic chip, the 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera and audio system, which is also found in the iPad. You can access the Main Stage system on the camera, and the 6-speaker spatial sound system and three-way microphone system on the speaker. The speakers also have Dolby Atmos support.

There are 3 USB-C and 1 Thunderbolt ports on the back of the monitor. 3 Studio Displays can be connected to a Mac computer at once.