New anime series Trigun announced for 2023

Anime’s cutest criminal is finally back. Several years have passed since the last part of the Trigun franchise with the anime Trigun: Badlands Rumble was released in 2010. Now, twelve years later, the cult classic anime is returning in another series, Trigun Stampede, which is scheduled for release in 2023. .

Recently announced for distribution with Crunchyroll and Toho, Trigun Stampede is currently awaiting new details at Anime Expo 2022, at which the producers of the series must reveal the main details together with the creator of Trigun Yasuhiro Naitou, who is fully involved in the project. Animation for the series will be produced by Studio Orange, the production company behind such series as BEASTARS, Godzilla Singular Point and Land of the Lustrous.

The upcoming panel at Anime Expo will feature Nightow, producers from Toho and Orange, and art designer Koji Tajima. Crunchyroll has confirmed that the series uses a completely new cast for the voices in this new iteration, and it remains to be seen whether the English-dubbed voices will reprise their roles in the dubbing.

It is also interesting that Orange is an anime studio, primarily known for its work in the field of 3D CGI anime. While computer graphics have already been used in Trigun: Badlands Rumble during certain action episodes (animated by Madhouse), the studio’s stylistic touch may provide potential clues for this upcoming project. While anime is often loved for its 2D touch, Orange adapts this aesthetic very well to CGI animation while retaining the visual soul of anime.

Although many details of the specific plot of the new series have not been disclosed until this time, the title is probably a reference to the main character, the infamous criminal from the space westerns and the Stampede. The series has a teaser website mostly in Japanese, although most of the information about this exciting project has not yet been published. It is possible that this new series could continue adapting events related to the Trigun Maximum manga iteration (which lasted longer than the original Trigun manga due to publishing reasons), or if it could be a completely new storyline set in the Trigun universe.

The events of Trigun unfold in a sci-fi western and tell the story of a well-known, but peace-loving criminal on a stampede. The original manga series was released in two iterations, Trigun and Trigun Maximum, from 1996 to 2009. A 26-episode anime series was released in 1998, and a feature film was released in 2010.