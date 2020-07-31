New Anime From John Wick’s Author to Netflix: Splinter Cell

Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick series, takes over an anime project that is a new partnership of Netflix and Ubisoft. A Splinter Cell animation will be produced for Netflix.

Splinter Cell is considered one of Ubisoft’s most successful games. In the world of the game, the Black-Ops episode of NSA is known for getting only the best of the best. This episode also has a legend: the main character of the games is Sam Fisher.

On the other hand, Splinter Cell belongs to Tom Clancy, not Ubisoft. Clancy has given the firm the right to play the games of the brand it has. In addition to the 7 games released from the company so far, there are four published Splinter Cell novels. An anime series is now added to these works.

Splinter Cell animation coming to Netflix

Derek Kolstad, who has his signature under the John Wick series, will be the author of the anime, which will be specially prepared for Netflix. Kolstad will also be the executive producer of the series.

According to Cariety, the green light is on for the first two seasons of the series. This means 16 chapters in total. Thus, the brand is expected to become popular again. Although this strategy is not new, it indicates that we will see some movement in the series at least.

Splinter Cell was at the center of rumors

There have been many rumors about the Splinter Cell brand in the past. ubisoft has made it clear that it wants the brand to make a big comeback. However, according to the statements made last year, a new Splinter Cell game is not developed.

The first game of the series was released in 2002. Sam Fisher, who was a special officer in the US Navy, was admitted to the mysterious unit called Third Echelon, and we had a lot of different enemies and a lot of conspiracy theories.

A Splinter Cell will be built since 2012. Ton Hardy is also expected to play the role of Sam Fisher in that production. On the other hand, thanks to the new anime series, the story of the movie that can not be shot in any way can be told.



