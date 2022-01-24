New Amsterdam: The truth behind Ryan Eggold’s starring role in the medical drama

Throughout his career as an actor, Ryan Eggold has played great roles in different successful productions, and it is that, as we will remember, in The Blacklist he left all the fans of the NBC television channel devastated and now with his leading role in New Amsterdam he continues giving a lot to talk about.

As we well know, the story of New Amsterdam is based on a famous New York doctor. Ryan Eggold’s character is the true-life story of a doctor who ran the oldest public hospital in the United States for more than a decade.

We well know that before going viral on television, Eggold really had no intentions of making his acting debut, however, his opinions changed when he was presented with the opportunity to participate in The Blacklist. Let’s remember that in this crime drama he played Liz’s (Megan Boone) husband, Tom Keen, which quickly brought him fame, even earning him his own spin-off, The Blacklist: Redemption. Eggold returned to The Blacklist shortly after the spin-off’s cancellation, but was ultimately murdered.

However, the NBC television network wanted to continue the working relationship with the artist. A couple of years ago, the former president of NBC Entertainment, Paul Telegdy, spoke highly of Ryan Eggold, so were his expressions:

“When we first met Ryan Eggold as one of the bad guys on The Blacklist, we knew he had a quality of artist that we’d like to work with.”

Dr. Manheimer is the real-life inspiration for Ryan Eggold’s Dr. Max Goodwin. Before becoming a clinical professor at New York University School of Medicine, Manheimer served as medical director of the acclaimed Bellevue Hospital in New York for 13 years.

This idea came about after showrunner David Shulner read Manheimer’s book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital. Initially, there were four networks interested in doing the show. But Manheimer ended up choosing NBC because he “felt they had the best appreciation for the kind of story he wanted to tell, which included social determinants as well as interesting medical stories.”

Undoubtedly, thanks to the interesting history of New Amsterdam, this show promises to have a bright future, and this has been thanks to the amount of audience that supports this medical drama every day.