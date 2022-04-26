New Amsterdam: Star + premieres the episodes of season 4 of the NBC series

New Amsterdam first debuted on fan screens across the NBC broadcast network in September 2018, captivating the hearts of millions of viewers not only in the United States, but around the world with legions of viewers staying hooked. with the fascinating story of Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharphe (Freema Agyeman).

The successful medical drama represents a television adaptation of the story told in the literary work of Dr. Eric Manheimer, entitled “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital”, the oldest public health center in the United States that is located in New York, where the writer served as medical director a few years ago.

Since the series arrived on NBC, it immediately won over the audience that has remained faithful season after season, as it follows the life of the selfless Dr. Max Goodwin and his journey through the New Amsterdam hospital as medical director, where he has made radical decisions with the purpose of improving patient care, especially those with fewer resources.

Fans have witnessed how Dr. Max Goodwin has helped so many people over the years in New Amsterdam. This, despite the limited funding he has. With Season 4 premiering in September 2021 on NBC, viewers have also been able to see Eggold’s character battling against the destructive rule establishment imposed by new Chief Medical Officer Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes), as he navigates the his affair with Dr. Sharpe.

Max Goodwin has had quite a challenge in Season 4 of New Amsterdam. His priority has been none other than to prevent Dr. Forbes’ financial interests from taking precedence over quality patient care. This has also brought him as a consequence, that he must stay away at least temporarily from beloved Helen Sharpe.

The series is scheduled to wrap up its season 4 on NBC on April 26 when episode 17 airs. Meanwhile, fans outside of the United States have surely had a chance to catch up on a marathon, as since On April 20, the fourth installment is available on the Star + streaming platform.

New Amsterdam is also available on the Netflix platform with the complete seasons 1 to 3. However, the streamer has not revealed when fans will be able to see the episodes of the fourth installment. The series has been renewed for a fifth season, which will be the last of the hit NBC medical drama.