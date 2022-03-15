New Amsterdam: Season 5 reveals what all fans suspected of the series

Throughout New Amsterdam’s run, fans were introduced to the charismatic Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and his patient-centered approach to healthcare. As the new medical director of one of the oldest hospitals in the country, he worked to tear down bureaucracy and instead focus on patient care, all with the simple question of “How can I help you?”

With an emotional narration and an ability to weave problems that other medical programs do not normally address the public, he earned a place on NBC and from there many platforms wanted to have the series in their ranks. In its early seasons, the show inspired such confidence at NBC that it got its three-season renewal only halfway through its second season.

The series stars Ryan Eggold along with Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine. Schulner and Horton executive produce with Michael Slovis, David Foster, Shaun Cassidy, Aaron Ginsburg, and Erika Swafford-Green. Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah co-produce the show with former Bellevue Hospital Medical Director Dr. Eric Manheimer also serving as producer.

The news was revealed a few minutes ago and it is that New Amsterdam closes its doors on NBC and any chain that has contracted its programming. The acclaimed medical drama from creator David Schulner and director Peter Horton will end with its fifth season, which will also be its shortest at thirteen episodes, according to a recent report. It is currently in its fourth season on the network, the second of three under the show’s extended renewal on the network.

Lisa Katz, president of scripted programming for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, was the first to testify after the news broke.

“Max Goodwin’s story and his relentless commitment to the patients of New Amsterdam has been inspiring.”

“We are so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration.”

For David Schulner, the greatest praise regarding the show did not come through ratings or awards, but rather a letter from the World Health Organization that praised the show for fostering patient-centered care and shedding light on lesser-known topics. in the medical field, such as community engagement. and environmental impacts. The fifth and final season of New Amsterdam will air as part of NBC’s 2022-2023 season.