New Amsterdam Season 4: Who is Max’s new adversary joining the cast

New Amsterdam, the medical drama of the NBC broadcast network, is scheduled to return to fans’ screens on Tuesday, February 22 with a new episode of season 4, after the events that occurred in the New York hospital, which forced Max and Helen make an important decision. (Spoilers for episode 15)

The last time fans saw New Amsterdam was in late January, when they met up with Helen and Max at the end of episode 14 making up their minds. Ryan Eggold’s character determined to stay in the hospital for some time while he puts things in order and does everything possible to get Dr. Veronica Fuentes out, who he has spoiled all the work of years.

It was Helen herself who asked Max to stay temporarily while she returns to London. Let us remember that Dr. Fuentes carried out a drastic reorganization whose consequences were reflected in the dismissal of Lauren Bloom and Iggy Froome, who left as head of psychiatry.

According to the New Amsterdam season 4 episode 15 trailer, a Max determined to do whatever he can, confronts Veronica Fuentes and demands that she leave the hospital for good. The next installment of the medical drama, surely things will get more complicated for all the characters.

And is that as New Amsterdam moves forward with its fourth season on NBC, the cast of the medical drama includes another member in the cast of characters. Reports TVLine, that a newcomer will be present in an upcoming episode of the medical drama to give Max a hard time (as if Veronica isn’t enough anymore).

The outlet exclusively reveals that Adam Rose is joining New Amsterdam as a guest star on NBC’s medical drama, playing a two-episode bartender who becomes a surprising antagonist for the doctors at the hospital, especially Max. So far, no further details about the character have been revealed.