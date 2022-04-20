New Amsterdam Season 4: What happened to Helen Sharpe in episode 16 of the drama

New Amsterdam, the medical drama from broadcast network NBC, is airing with the final episodes of season 4 after being absent from fans’ screens due to a long hiatus. As planned, the series that follows Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) returned this Tuesday, April 19 with the sixteenth episode of season 4, as he heads towards the end of this part of the story, but not without taking a dark plot twist. (Spoilers for episode 16)

As fans of New Amsterdam will remember, at the end of season 3 of the series, fans witnessed a catastrophe that occurred in the hospital, when a chemical substance escaped through the pipes, putting the lives of the staff working in the medical center at risk. . One of the most affected at that time was Max himself, who was about to lose his vision completely.

Now, as New Amsterdam heads towards the end of season 4, it appears that the NBC series is telling a similar story to the previous installment. Although it is not known for sure why it happened, the truth is that there are lives in danger, including that of Dr. Helen Sharpe, the character of Freema Agyeman.

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 16 concluded with an unexpected cliffhanger. Although the plot of this installment of the series unfolded with the medical staff outside of working hours, while enjoying a fun night of karaoke, the story changed course when it seemed that everything was normal.

In New Amsterdam there are wedding plans. Fans saw Dr. Max Goodwin getting ready to propose to Dr. Helen Sharphe; And while viewers couldn’t be more excited by the event, what happened at the end of episode 16 was truly heartbreaking.

During the long night of fun and while they shared some drinks, something happened to the alcohol consumed by Dr. Elizabeth Wilder, Casey Acosta and Trevor Vaughn who did not go to work. But the most worrying is Dr. Helen Sharpe, who in addition to her companions will also need immediate medical attention after she collapsed and fell to the ground at the end of the installment.