New Amsterdam Season 4: Trailer, release date and what to expect from episode 18

New Amsterdam, the NBC broadcast network’s hit medical drama that follows the healthcare professionals who work at America’s oldest hospital, premiered its season 4 last fall and is currently heading towards the end of this part of the story, an episode of which is scheduled to air in May. (Spoilers for episodes 16, 17 and 18)

The series centered on Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), after a two-month hiatus that kept it away from the screens, returned last week with the sixteenth episode of the fourth installment, whose ending left fans intrigued. , after Dr. Helen Sherpe (Freema Agyeman) collapsed on the floor, due to the effect of a drug intentionally supplied in the drink, by the bartender of the club where she was celebrating with her co-workers.

The show returned this Tuesday with the 17th episode of season 4, leaving fans with a complicated emotional situation. Fortunately, those who were drugged in the previous installment came to their senses, and now Helen ended up accepting Max’s marriage proposal, but, what nobody expected was that Agyeman’s character suffered a stroke, which caused her to lose the ability to to talk.

Next week, NBC will release the 18th episode of the fourth installment of New Amsterdam, titled “No Ifs, And Or Buts”, which will air on Tuesday, May 3, and it is hoped that fans can receive more positive emotions than bad news. According to the official synopsis, in this story Max orchestrates a plan so that Dr. Veronica Fuentes is fired from the New Amsterdam hospital once and for all.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 18 Trailer

Likewise, with the eighteenth episode of the fourth installment of New Amsterdam, the logline shared by the NBC network also reveals that Helen Sharpe is facing her medical complication, while Iggy helps two patients overcome a breakup, forcing him to to consider her own marriage. And finally Dr. Bloom and Dr. Castries come to terms.

The fourth season cast is led by Ryan Eggold as medical director Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery returns as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman stars as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Jocko Sims stars as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, and Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome, while Michelle Forbes stars as Dr. Fuentes.