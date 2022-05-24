New Amsterdam Season 4: Showrunner Reveals What To Expect From The Final Episode On NBC

New Amsterdam premiered for the first time in 2018. The NBC broadcast network has been in charge of bringing the story of Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) to the screens of fans throughout 4 fascinating seasons full of drama , comedy, romance, and tragedy, for the medical staff who make life at the oldest hospital in New York.

The medical drama will air this Tuesday, May 24 with the season 4 finale; And while fans are eager to witness the most anticipated event in a long time, they need to be prepared that anything could happen because according to the promotional trailer shared by NBC last week, nature will make itself felt with violence. .

Fans of New Amsterdam know that Max and Helen Sharpe’s (Freema Aygeman) wedding will come with the season 4 finale. But given the events shown in the promo trailer for episode 22, it wouldn’t be hard to think that Max and Helen Sharpe’s (Freema Aygeman) celebration Helen might interrupt. And although many remain hopeful that nothing bad will happen, the creator of the NBC drama, David Schulner, advanced how the installment will end.

As the synopsis for episode 22 of season 4 revealed, the doctors at the hospital will be in a bind when a storm approaches New York. This could certainly threaten the celebration of the characters played by Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman, who finally have every intention of formalizing their relationship.

The hit series should also answer what the future of the hospital will be now that Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) is out of the way, as well as the plight of some of the romantic partners that are key to the plot of the NBC drama New York. Amsterdam. Over time, the show has made it a habit for viewers to present cliffhangers at the end of each installment, and that’s why it wouldn’t be a surprise if this happened on Tuesday night.

And is that speaking during an interview with TVLine, the creator and executive producer of New Amsterdam admitted that the suspense is always going to be present at the end of each season, which means that fans could wait for anything to happen when the fourth installment is coming to an end.

“…Season 1, we have to make a big cliffhanger. Season 2 was robbed of that because we couldn’t finish filming our season due to [the health crisis]. In season 3, Max and Sharpe finally got together and we closed the door on the audience before they could see what happens next. So cliffhangers are something that we obviously love to do, and we love to give our audience that kind of anticipation for the next season, so you can definitely look forward to something.”