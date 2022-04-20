New Amsterdam Season 4: Ryan Eggold talked about the wedding and the twist of the next episode

New Amsterdam advances in its season 4 on the NBC broadcast network, showing how life works for Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) now that they have decided to keep their relationship at a distance, while she furthers her career as a doctor in London and he tries to keep the hospital safe from the changes that Dr. Verónica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) seeks to execute.

Following the death of Dr. Vijay Kapoor (Anupam Kher), much has changed for New Amsterdam doctors Iggy (Taylor Labine), Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) who have had to put up with Dr. Fuentes and overcome at the same time the farewell of one of his closest friends.

And like his colleagues at the New Amsterdam, Dr. Max Goodwin has had to get used to the lack of his mentor and the job struggle in which he is immersed, while continuing to consider his options regarding his relationship with the Dr. Helen Sharpe, who in episode 16 comes to visit him without suspecting that he might be waiting for her with a huge surprise.

In previous installments of New Amsterdam, fans have witnessed the internal debate that Max is immersed in about his marriage proposal to Helen. But now, with ring in hand as seen in the trailer for episode 16 titled ‘All Night’, which will air on April 19, Dr. Goodwin is closer than ever to recommitting to a long-term relationship. long term.

However, in a recent interview, Ryan Eggold opened up about what’s going to happen in the next installment of NBC’s hit medical drama, and what he said could scare fans. Apparently, a situation will arise that will put the New Amsterdam doctors and their relationships, including Max and Helen, in danger.

The intense two-part return of the hospital drama, which wraps up on April 26, is off to a promising start for Max, as he takes time off from his war with administrator Veronica Fuentes to attend staff karaoke night, and launches into “Shake Your Groove Thing” with Dr. Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank).

But as the first hour unfolds from the different characters’ perspectives, the evening unexpectedly takes a dark turn, which the actor says sends everyone reeling as they try to figure out what happened and unravel a mystery that remains to be seen. it has the potential to be very harmful for some people.

Twists and cliffhangers abound in New Amsterdam season 4 episode 16, and while the actor doesn’t want to spoil, he does confirm that Max will soon be refocusing on his plot to dethrone Veronica, promising there will be a conclusion that comes to fruition. that story in the next chapters.