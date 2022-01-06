New Amsterdam Season 4: Max and Helen’s relationship may fall apart for this reason

After almost a month of waiting, this NBC medical drama has finally returned to the screens to conquer all its viewers, however, in New Amsterdam not everything is rosy, and viewers have begun to get discouraged by the relationship of Max and Helen.

Although things seemed to be going well for Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and his partner, Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), fans couldn’t help but anticipate the couple’s sadness. In this new episode titled “Talking about a Revolution”, Max was seen adjusting to his new life in London with Helen.

As we will recall, they both moved from New York, where he worked as a medical director at the New Amsterdam Medical Center. However, after meeting and falling in love, Helen began to share with Max her desire to return to his homeland, and of course, as in love with Max, he decided to leave everything in New York and move in with Helen.

However, although the two seem to get along wonderfully, it has already been predicted that Max would be forced to return to New York after things turned ugly in New Amsterdam.

After her departure, it was Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes), who decided to assume her role as medical director, of course, after her stay she began to implement some radical changes. With the introduction of new policies, Veronica was on a mission to undo all of Max’s efforts to restore the hospital’s reputation.

Most likely, taking possession of her will have disastrous effects that will be even more noticeable in the future. It is for this reason that New Amsterdam viewers assure that the hospital will fall into an abyss, for which Max will be forced to return, finally leaving Helen in London.

In social networks, her followers did not hesitate to leave her comments about Dr. Fuentes, one of her followers wrote the following: “Veronica is heartless, she needs to be put in her place, out of New Amsterdam. What a witch! Now we just have to keep waiting for the next episodes and see what happens.