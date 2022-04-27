New Amsterdam Season 4: Helen’s sad fate confirmed by producers

After what happened with Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) at the karaoke bar being drugged along with her hospital mates by the bartender, the side effects began to take effect on Helen. However, the latest episode of New Amsterdam season 4 suggests that things could get messy for her, and the executive producers have decided to talk about it.

Recall that in episode 16 of season 4 of New Amsterdam, a bartender at a bar blamed medical professionals for exaggerating about the COVID virus, which was costing him his business, so he enriched the group’s drinks to drug them. . After Max (Ryan Eggold) found Helen unconscious on the floor, he rushed her to the hospital, where they learned that she was suffering from many blood clots throughout her body.

Helen’s reaction to the medications involved complication after complication and surgery after surgery, with a possible stroke if she did not agree to a hysterectomy among other procedures. But, she refused this operation, because it could cause problems for her to have a child for Max. Despite the situation, Max proposes to her before everything falls apart.

However, during an interview with executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton, they revealed what is really going on with Helen and what fate she might have by the end of New Amsterdam’s fourth and final season. In fact, Schulner confirmed that Helen actually “suffered a massive stroke,” in the midst of the best moment she was living with Max:

“You know, when things like that happen, they tend to change your identity. Her system naturally evolves to suit him. So what will that mean, if that happens to her? What does that mean to them? What does it mean for your love for each other?

The loss of her ability to speak and form words is a terrible thing, especially for her who has saved so many lives since she started her career, not to mention coming from her so soon after she got engaged and talk of expanding the family of her with Max.

“I think really worried. I mean, again, it’s not just the physical aspect. What does it do to her entire self-identity, to her sense of invulnerability? It changes people, and it’s going to change Helen.”

The executive producers have assured that, if Helen recovers from this whole situation, her way of being and seeing things will change completely, although she survived, the consequences will last for a long time. However, it is safe to say that Max will not abandon her in her time of need.

While the other four people who were drugged – Dr. Castries (Genevieve Angelson), Dr. Wilder (Sandra Mae), Trevor (Cole Tristan) and Casey (Alejandro Hernandez) – are out of harm’s way by the end of the episode. But, that’s not to say there won’t be consequences, as Martin finally catches on to Iggy (Tyler Labine) and Trevor’s situation.