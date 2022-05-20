New Amsterdam Season 4: Chaos takes over the finale according to trailer for episode 22

New Amsterdam, the hit medical drama from the NBC broadcast network, premiered its season 4 at the end of last September and will now hit fans’ screens with the conclusion of this part of the fascinating story, which tells the life of Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) in the midst of personal tribulations and working in a hospital, while trying to help patients. (Spoilers for episode 22)

New Amsterdam fans will finally get what they’ve been waiting for a long time. During the most recent episodes of Season 4, viewers saw Max Goodwin rehearsing how to propose to his love Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman). Now that she accepted, episode 22 could materialize the wedding of the beloved couple and thus close this long and fascinating installment.

However, it seems that things will not go as New Amsterdam fans expect due to a force majeure brought about by nature. Although the promotional trailer shows the celebration of the wedding of Max Goodwin and Helen Sharpe, all the characters in the NBC drama will have to fight for survival, while the doctors at the hospital will be in trouble.

And it is that nature will be wreaking havoc as revealed by the promotional trailer for the final episode of the fourth season of New Amsterdam, when a major hurricane heads towards New York in the installment entitled “I will be your refuge”, which will be released will air Tuesday, May 24 on NBC in its regular 10 p.m. m. ET/PT.

Trailer for episode 22, the season 4 finale of New Amsterdam

According to the official synopsis for the New Amsterdam season 4 finale shared by NBC, it is revealed that as a monstrous hurricane approaches New York, Dr. Lauren Bloom and the team scramble to get preparations underway. Meanwhile, Max and Helen make plans for an intimate wedding in New York when she returns from London. And on the other hand, Iggy and Martin come to a crossroads.

The cast for the upcoming fourth season on NBC is led by Ryan Eggold as medical director Max Goodwin; Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, and Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome.