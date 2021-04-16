New Amsterdam: Dr. Vijay Kapoor will not continue in the medical series

New Amsterdam: Dr. Vijay Kapoor, a character played by Anupam Kher in New Amsterdam, will no longer participate in the series. In the last aired episode of the production, broadcast on Wednesday (14) by NBC, the doctor had his resignation from the hospital decreed.

Throughout the previous season, the audience even watched Kapoor undergoing heart surgery, which brought some sequels in a very difficult recovery process. His future in the hospital was quite uncertain from that moment on.

Although Anupam Kher did not participate in the episode in question, it is worth mentioning that his final scenes, so far, were shown at the beginning of the 3rd season of New Amsterdam. It is not known, however, whether he will return to say goodbye. The actor has been in the series for two full seasons.

New Amsterdam: Anupam Kher explains casting off NBC medical drama

The character’s departure from the series is also related to the personal life of his interpreter. Recently, his wife, Kirron Kher, was diagnosed with a type of cancer in the blood.

“Just so that rumors don’t resolve the situation, Sikandar [his stepson] and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer,” he said in an official press release. .

“She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure that she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being cared for by a phenomenal set of doctors,” he concluded.

Despite the drop in the cast of the series, New Amsterdam has already been renewed for at least two more seasons. The expectation of the fans is that the character will be able to return at some other time in the future.

Let’s wait for news!