New Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show 10

Just yesterday at the last minute, Amazon took the moment to present several ranges of its new products, from Fire Stick to security cameras, new Alexa functions for user privacy and, of course, its new line of Echo devices, which They have been surprised by the radical redesign that Amazon has given them, turning them into spheres. Let’s take a look at them model by model:

Amazon Echo – € 59.99

The next generation Echo is a mix of the Echo and the Echo Plus in one device. Its spherical design is completely new and the fabric finish makes it ideal for any place in the house. The device has a bright LED light ring at the base of the dial that reflects off surfaces for increased visibility.

The new Echo mounts a 3.0-inch woofer, two tweeters, and Dolby processing that delivers stereo sound with clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass. Like the Echo Studio, the smart speaker automatically detects the acoustics of the spaces and adjusts the audio reproduction – just order your favorite music and its rich sound automatically adapts to any room.

And, for the first time, the Echo incorporates a Digital Home controller, compatible with Zigbee and with Bluetooth Low Energy.

Echo Dot – € 99.99 and Echo Dot with clock – € 69.99

The new Echo Dot has the same spherical design and fabric finish as the Echo, which Amazon says “makes it a stylish way to put Alexa in any room.” The device is compact, but includes a powerful 1.6-inch front speaker, which reproduces clear voices and balanced bass for full sound that you can enjoy in any room in your home.

The new Echo Dot with clock also comes with the same enhancements as the new Echo Dot, plus an LED indicator so you can see:

– The time

– Temperature

– The timers

– Alarms

In addition, a one-touch snooze feature at the top, a feature “customers love” will also be available on the Echo Dot with clock and will now be available on the Echo Dot and Echo.



