New Altcoin Coming to Coinbase: First Bounced, Then Crashed!

Famous Bitcoin exchange Coinbase Pro has announced that it will list a new altcoin. The exchange has opened MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) deposits. According to the statement, trading will begin today if the necessary conditions are met.

Inbound transfers for MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) are now available on Coinbase and CoinbaseExch in trading supported regions. Trading is currently inactive. Trading will begin on or after Thursday, February 24, if liquidity conditions are met.

With the listing announcement of the exchange, the price of MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) skyrocketed. However, prices fell sharply today after Russia declared war on Ukraine.