New allegations of mistreatment of OMEGA X on the surface of SPIRE Entertainment

The new report details cases where participants allegedly endured power outages and pressure to perform despite several participants testing positive for COVID-19.

There have been new reports of other forms of abuse that OMEGA X has been subjected to by SPIRE Entertainment officials.

An exclusive report by South Korean media outlet SBS published earlier today (November 11) claimed that former CEO Kang Song-hee used power and forced participants to push through their performances, even if they were physically unwell.

In the report, OMEGA X members claimed that the CEO called the members for an hour or two outside of the band’s rehearsal schedule, even before the band left for their concerts abroad.

“CEO Kang Sung-hee called me at dawn and talked to me for one or two hours, even though there was no time for our practice,” OMEGA X participants, translated by Koreaboo, told about this incident. “She kept sending KakaoTalk messages, and if we didn’t respond, she would get very angry. Because of this, the participants’ symptoms of panic disorder worsened.”

A series of screenshots of messages allegedly initiated by Kang showed that the former CEO was threatening to impose sanctions on the group’s manager and member Jehen, and also demanding that they “get off the plane” that would take the group to their overseas show.

According to the members, the messages were sent after the group’s manager evaded responding to Kang’s messages on behalf of Jehen.

The report also claimed that SPIRE Entertainment officials forced the band to perform at their show in Chile even after the self-test kits of the four participants tested positive for COVID-19. According to screenshots of a conversation allegedly initiated by Kang and Chairman Hwang Sung-woo, the group was allegedly asked to “get together” for a speech and hide the positive test results.

Although SPIRE Entertainment has reportedly released a statement explaining that members Jehen, Kevin, Hyuk and Yechan will not be attending the group’s show in Santiago, the agency did not disclose their COVID-19 status and stated that the members will not be attending the show due to “health issues”.

A representative of the management agency told SBS reporters that they have since apologized to OMEGA X members and that the official responsible for the abuse has already resigned from the company. It is noteworthy that the representative did not respond to the claims related to the COVID-19 incident.

Despite this, the SBS report notes that management agency officials reportedly demanded that each member of the group pay SPIRE Entertainment a “settlement fee” that ranged from 300 to 400 million pounds (approximately from 193,270 to 257,693 pounds).

This SBS report was also accompanied by a video detailing the abuse OMEGA X was subjected to under the leadership of SPIRE Entertainment, as well as footage of Kang verbally abusing members of the group. Since then, both the video and the report have been published on OMEGA X’s independent Instagram account.

OMEGA X SBS Instagram Report

Screenshot from OMEGA X’s independent Instagram account

The report follows SPIRE Entertainment’s handling of allegations of alleged mistreatment. In its statement, the management agency apologized to the boy band, their families and fans for the “bad reaction and disappointment of many fans with an inadequate reaction to the situation”, and promised to create better conditions for its artists.

In the same statement, SPIRE also announced the resignation of the “CEO in charge of this matter.” The statement allegedly referred to Kang, although the company did not name the CEO.

Prior to that, OMEGA X members made a statement about the disagreement via an independent Instagram account. In a statement, the boy band said that their agency is forced to endure “unjustified treatment.”

The participants, who had previously remained silent on their official social media accounts since the allegations surfaced in October, added that they were “under pressure” from SPIRE Entertainment, which prevented them from speaking freely on social media.