New album release by Rihanna: It’s a challenge

The world-famous singer Rihanna said that she entered the studio after 4 years for her long-awaited new album and that the work continues intensely. Stating that he has already organized tons of writing camps, the young singer said that he asked him questions such as “What do I feel personally? What do I want to reveal”.

According to the news of Euronews; Stating that he is aware of the expectations of his fans, Rihanna said, “What makes me happy? I just want to have fun with music. Everything is too heavy. The world we live in is too much. Depressing. And the music, I use it as my debut,” he said.

Stating that the Corona virus epidemic also hit the music world, Rihanna said, “I want to go on tour, but I can’t do it, so I’m stuck with the music I love and now I’m trying to find out how I can create visuals,” and added:

“It’s also a challenge. But I like challenges, so I’ll take care of this.”

The 32-year-old singer, who has seen a critically successful debut since releasing her debut album in 2005, was declared by Billboard as Digital Song Artist of the 2000s and the Top 100 Artist of the 2010s.



