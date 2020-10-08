New AI powered feature for Arts & Culture from Google

“How would I look if Van Gogh or Frida Kahlo painted my painting?” With his latest update for the Google Arts & Culture app. answering the question. The augmented reality-based “Art Filters” added to the application take users’ faces and turn them into one of the classic examples of painting art.

There are currently five filter options in front of users. In addition to the self-portraits of Van Gogh and Kahlo, Johannes Vermeer’s famous “Girl with a Pearl Earring” painting, a samurai headgear used in the 19th century and a tile necklace used in Egypt in the 14th century are among the filters offered to users.

To try these filters, it is necessary to touch the rainbow camera icon placed at the bottom of the main interface in Arts & Culture application. Before the filters are applied to the face, they provide information on the background of the respective artwork.

Google uses a machine learning-based image processing algorithm in its new feature. This makes the filters look more realistic. The company also gives the assurance that the entire processing process is carried out on the device. If the user doesn’t save the image or video for sharing, nothing done with Art Filters is automatically saved by the app.

It regularly updates its Google Arts & Culture app with fun and educational features. In doing so, the company often makes use of artificial intelligence.



