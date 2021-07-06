New additions to Xbox Game Pass in July: UFC 4, Tropico 6

Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft’s subscription service adds new games to its catalog during the month of July. Xbox Game Pass confirms the new wave of games added to the catalog as part of July 2021. The subscription adds titles of all kinds on the platforms where it is supported, including Xbox Cloud Gaming. Among the additions, the incorporation of UFC 4 stands out, the latest installment of the contact sport. It will do so within the EA Play catalog through the Redmond Ultimate mode.

New dates for Xbox Game Pass in July

A total of 6 games will arrive or be extended to other platforms in the Xbox ecosystem. We tell you everything in the list under this paragraph.

July 8

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Xbox Cloud Gaming

Tropico 6 – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming

UFC 4 (EA Play) – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

July 15

Bloodroots – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Farming Simulator 19 – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

The Medium – Xbox Cloud Gaming

As new faces arrive, others leave. Five games will leave Xbox Game Pass between July 14-15.

July 14

EA Sports UFC (EA Play) – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

EA Sports UFC 2 (EA Play) – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

July 15

Endless Space 2 – PC

Downwell – PC

CrossCode – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can request early access to Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game, the official video game of the movie starring Lebron James. To do so, go to the Ultimate Rewards section within the Xbox Game Pass section on your console. If you are not a member, you will see the arrival of this free to play to Microsoft Store on July 15.