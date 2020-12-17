New Actress Joins Supernatural Series as LAPD Officer

Lucifer was saved by the global streaming giant and will return next year. Merrin Dungey has been confirmed as one of the new stars to join the cast, but who will she play?

Fans can expect to see several new characters in the highly anticipated final season of Lucifer – they will finally meet two additional members of the Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) family in the final series, Rory and Sonya.

Lucifer fans have already met his brother Amenadiel (DB Woodside), his evil twin Michael, Dios (Dennis Haysbert), Uriel (Michael Imperioli), Azrael (Charlyne Yi) and Remiel (Vinessa Vidotto).

Next year she will join the cast of Alias’ Merrin Dungey, who will play Sonya, an LAPD police officer. Based on her character description, Sonya will form an “unlikely” bond with Lucifer’s brother, Amenadiel.

Merrin Dungey is an American television and film actress from Sacramento, California. Lucifer fans will likely recognize Dungey from her role as Francie Calfo in Alias.

Lucifer fans can also meet Dungey as Ursula in Once Upon a Time and Maxine Bohen in Conviction. Most recently, Dungey played the role of Claire Thorpe on the medical drama The Resident and Maxine Bohen on the legal series The Fix.



