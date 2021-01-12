New actors in the cast and description of their characters

The Netflix streaming platform is slated to begin filming season 3 of the fan-favorite sci-fi series, The Umbrella Academy, in February.

As fans eagerly await the return of the series, Netflix announced on Monday the arrival of new members to join the cast of season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, in addition to the description of each of their characters.

Importantly, the inclusion of new characters is due to changes in the timeline in season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, and therefore for Ben and his siblings.

With the timeline pointing to the future, Ben’s actor Justin H. Min will now play Sparrow # 2, and through TVfanatic the streaming platform Netflix describes the character as follows:

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, for purposes of the development of the plot, new actors were included, whose characters were also detailed by Netflix as reported by TV Fanatic. The following actors with their respective characters joined the third installment of the series:

Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Sparrow # 1

Marcus, he’s a charming, chiseled colossus. Honest, virtuous and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful but deadly, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. He is disciplined, rational and in control. He exudes confidence and leadership without having to raise his voice.

Britne Olford as FEI, Sparrow # 3

Britne Olford herself gives the impression of being a misanthrope that she would rather be alone than spend a second with you. Fei sees the world in a special way, but to tell the truth, she wishes she had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and she is willing to figure things out. But if you cross it, there is no going back because Fei won’t stop until the job is done.

Jake Epstein to play Alphonso, Sparrow # 4

Years of fighting crime have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles. To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and scathing sense of humor.

The only thing he likes better than verbally punching someone dumb enough to get in his face is a good pizza and a six-pack of beers.

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Sparrow # 5

A romantic and dreamer who feels a higher cosmic call that leaves her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her education. But her obligations to her family keep Sloane tied to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. But Sloane has plans … and she might one day be brave enough to implement them.

Cazzie David as Jayme, Sparrow # 6

Jayme is a loner hiding under a hoodie. He doesn’t say much because he doesn’t have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing growl. Take a look and you’ll cross the street to avoid what’s next. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time with Alphonso, her only friend.

Existential Dread Iducing Psykronium Cube to Play Christopher, Sparrow # 7

Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room icy and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the consulted oracle of the Sparrows giving incredible advice and serving as a family mediator. Christian, trustworthy, loyal, and treated by the Sparrows like any other brother, he is a force to be reckoned with.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy was renewed late last year and the crew and cast are expected to enter the film set from February through August. So far, Netflix has not made an official announcement of the release date for the sci-fi series.